PSL Takes on IPL in 2025: What Steps Should PSL Take to be Successful?

Pakistan’s premier franchise T20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) finds itself gearing up for a monumental clash against the juggernaut that is the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025.

With the league being held during the Feb-March window historically, the drastic change in schedule comes on the back of Pakistan hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Owing to the change in schedule, PSL has a task and a half as it directly takes on the IPL, certainly the biggest league in the world.

Let’s take a deep dive on what changes can PSL make in order to challenge (well sort of) the IPL, in my humble opinion of course.

One of the key areas where PSL needs to improve is to increase the salary range of top players. In order to bolster PSL’s standings, the introduction of marquee players could prove to be a solid idea. Elite T20 players commanding hefty salaries ranging from $1 to $2 million is one of the main problems that needs to be addressed. Well, this is sort of being discussed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the PSL franchises, from what I have heard in the rumour mill.

This move, if implemented, could potentially attract top-tier talent to the league, injecting star power and excitement into the tournament.

By reaching out to these marquee players well in advance and offering lucrative contracts for half the cricket they’d play in the IPL, PSL could present a compelling alternative for cricketing superstars.

Moreover, increasing the salary range for platinum category players to $200k-$500k could provide franchises with greater flexibility in team selection, allowing them to assemble competitive squads tailored to their budgets. This move could help in covering the ground on IPL in terms of the money being offered to the players.

Another suggestion is for PSL franchises and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to actively pursue players who may not be reaping significant rewards in the IPL but possess the talent and following to make a substantial impact. By tapping into this pool of underrated players, PSL could unearth hidden gems and cultivate a more diverse and dynamic player pool.

This could prove to be crucial as PSL might be able to attract one or two players from the IPL, who are currently sitting on the bench (i’m looking at you Glenn Phillips, although we can’t see you :P). Also, players such as Steve Smith (still a big name), Mark Chapman, Kane Williamson, Kyle Mayers, Adam Milne, Josh Inglis, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Chris Woakes and a few others might be tempted to join the league if offered this kind of money.

One thing that goes in the favor of the PSL is the length of the tournament. While IPL is around 2 and a half months long, PSL wraps up in about a month or so. This will provide a good opportunity for the PSL in terms of attracting players as they would be getting a good amount of money to play for a relatively shorter period of time.

Another crucial point is in regard to the terms of broadcasting. While PSL has been able to secure international broadcasters over the past few seasons, going head-to-head with the IPL will change things certainly.

Securing separate TV channels for PSL matches alongside the IPL could ensure maximum exposure and viewership. This would require concerted efforts from broadcasters and stakeholders to promote and market PSL matches effectively, elevating the league’s profile and reach.

Another suggestion would be to curate a schedule in such a way that there are no clashes with the IPL matches, a tough ask but worth a try. By starting matches ahead of the IPL and minimizing overlap, PSL can capitalize on viewers’ appetite for cricketing action and ensure that its matches don’t get overshadowed by its Indian counterpart.

In essence, the suggestions outlined above present a roadmap for PSL to enhance its competitiveness and stake its claim as one of the premier cricket leagues in the world. If things are done the right way, then this could prove to be a much-needed change for a league that has kind of stagnated.

However, despite all the arguments, it is Pakistan cricket after all. Things won’t be as smooth as I have suggested and I have a feeling we will be looking back at PSL 10 as a missed opportunity.