Shahid Afridi Reveals Who Will Win PSL 6

Star all-rounder, Shahid Khan Afridi, has revealed the real winner of Pakistan Super League season six.

Afridi, who has been ruled out of the PSL 6 with a back injury, held a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter.

He said that ‘cricket’ will win at the end of the Pakistan Super League season six.

There, he was asked to predict the winner of the sixth edition. Lala responded to the question with one word: ‘cricket,’ which meant that no matter who wins the tournament, cricket will be the ultimate winner at the end.

To a question, Afridi named Australia’s Glen Mcgrath as the most difficult bowler he had faced during his entire career.

When he was asked about the secret behind his fitness, Afridi quipped that he had just got an MRI. However, he continued that his day starts at 5 am, and daily exercise and a healthy diet are what keeps him fit.

Responding to a question regarding the current national team captain, Afridi termed Babar Azam as the backbone of the Test cricket team.

He said he had a back spasm just before the start of the league, and doctors had advised him to take a rest. He vowed to make a comeback in the next year’s PSL.