Huawei Had a Mere 4% Market Share in Q1 2021

Although smartphone companies are starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Huawei still continues to struggle under the US ban. Despite the smartphone market growing by 20% compared to last year, Huawei only had 4% of the market share in Q1 2021.

The report comes from Counterpoint Research which has revealed how the smartphone market grew by 20% year on year in Q1 2021. But at the same time, the market reported a 10% quarter-on-quarter decline.

The total number of smartphone shipments reached 354.94 million in the period. Samsung leads the charge once again with a 22% market share followed by Apple at 17% and Xiaomi at 14%. The other brands in the top 5 were Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei, with Huawei being at the bottom of the list with only 4% of total sales.

The report adds that the Indian phone market suffered a decline in the second quarter, but Xiaomi still managed to grow by 8% in the region, reaching a market share of 26%. Chinese brands overall saw significant growth in Europe, while Apple saw a decline. Huawei, on the other hand, saw a decline in almost all regions.

The Chinese phone maker continues to suffer under the US sanctions. The situation was expected to get better after Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as the president of the United States, but there have been no updates on that so far.