Xiaomi to Release a Flagship Phone With Under Display Camera and Object Tracking

Xiaomi has a new flagship phone in the works that is going to be the same caliber as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The report comes from popular tipster Digital Chat Station who also adds other details on Xiaomi’s mysterious upcoming flagship.

According to the tipster, the upcoming Xiaomi phone will have an under-display camera, similar to the ZTE Axon 20, and UWB (Ultra-wide band) tracking technology.

The quality of under-display cameras is concerning since it is a new technology and there is only one phone in the market that features it. This is because phone displays are not yet transparent enough to pass sufficient light to the under-display camera. However, one of Google’s patents aims to solve this problem with a switching prism.

Xiaomi plans to improve on this aspect and raise the bar with its upcoming flagship.

The UWB technology, on the other hand, is already featured on Apple and Samsung’s latest flagship phones. This technology is used with SmartTag and Apple AirTag to precisely track objects wherever they are. Xiaomi may also introduce UWB-compatible, trackable accessories once its next flagship phone becomes official.

This Xiaomi flagship’s main camera setup should be as impressive as the Mi 11 Ultra, if not better. It may also have support for 120W wired charging and 70W wireless charging.