Faf du Plessis Suffers Memory Loss After Collision With Hasnain

Posted 2 hours ago by Haroon Hayder

Quetta Gladiators batsman, Faf du Plessis, suffered memory loss after sustaining a concussion during Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Peshawar Zalmi.

The former South African captain suffered a blow to the head when he collided with his teammate Mohammad Hasnain while attempting to save a boundary during the seventh over of the Zalmi innings.

The collision occurred down the ground where du Plessis and Hasnain, who were fielding at long-on and long-off respectively, converged at full speed to prevent David Miller’s drive from crossing the boundary.

Although Hasnain tried to evade the collision by pulling away at the last moment, it was too late and du Plessis’ head crashed into his knee.

du Plessis was attended by the physio on the ground for a few minutes before being shifted to the hospital. He was replaced by the 19-year-old Saim Ayub who came on as a concussion substitute.

Taking to Twitter, du Plessis thanked for the messages of support, adding that he suffered memory loss due to the concussion as a result of the collision.

While expressing confidence in making a quick return to action, he said he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at the hotel.

