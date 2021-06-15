Daily Wagers Can Now Get Houses Under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

A new model is being prepared by the Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NPHDA) to facilitate daily wagers in Pakistan.

According to its spokesperson, Asim Shaukat Ali, the new model called the Proxies and Assets Model will help the daily wagers with limited income to benefit from the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

ALSO READ

Punjab is Digitizing the Nikah Registration System

The people who do not have a bank account or any monthly income, their financial details will be submitted as proxies which include house rent, utility bills, school fees of their children, mobile phone recharges, and others.

The spokesperson said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAPHDA were concerned about this segment of society.

ALSO READ

Top 5 Locations to Rent a House Under Rs. 30,000 in Gujranwala

Meanwhile, the federal government has expedited the construction of houses under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. The government is determined to construct five million affordable housing units for destitute members of the society.