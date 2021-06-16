Cotton Sowing Completed on 84% of Target Area

Cotton sowing in Pakistan was completed on over 84 percent of the cotton target area, that is 1.96 million hectares out of 2.32 million hectares.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, was informed of this while he chaired a meeting in this regard.

The output target of 10.51 million bales is likely to be achieved during the current season, he was told. About 84 percent of the targets for the current season have already been achieved so far, and figures show that the output is likely to increase further in the upcoming days.

The minister took stock of the situation and reviewed input positions to discuss cotton intervention price, a statement said.

Representatives of the Agriculture Ministry of Sindh informed the meeting that irrigation water shortage during the season was causing a slow down in the progress of cotton sowing. They stressed the need for taking measures to enhance the area under cotton production.

The meeting was apprised about cotton cultivation across the potential areas of all four provinces. Punjab has sowed over 1.35 million hectares against the set target of 1.6 million hectares. Sindh has sowed 0.533 million hectares out of its set target of 0.64 million hectares.

The minister said that the government was taking measures to enhance the productivity of all major crops, including cotton, to achieve sustainable economic development and social prosperity.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and representatives of all provincial ministries and allied departments.