Sachin Tendulkar Suggests a Conventional Test World Cup

Former Indian batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, said that the World Test Championship final should be held after every four years instead of two. Tendulkar believes that holding the WTC final after every four years would garner more interest from the fans as it would feel as big as a World Cup final.

The inaugural WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand from 18 June at Southampton, England. The two teams will be eyeing to win the inaugural final and bag a huge winner’s cheque of $1.6 million.

The two teams qualified for the final after finishing in the top two spots in the WTC points table, winning a majority of their matches in the previous two years. The final was originally scheduled to be played last year at the home of cricket, Lord’s, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tendulkar believes that the first-ever WTC had many loopholes in it and International Cricket Council (ICC) will have to work hard to make the competition more interesting. He said that it would make sense to change the current format and turn it into a tournament, where teams play against each other in a short window and the winners are determined through a knockout system.

“When a 50-over World Cup happens, it goes on for nearly two months and nowhere in the world there is any other format being played during those two months,” Tendulkar said.

“But along with the WTC final (currently), there are multiple teams playing in different parts of the world in different formats. To get more eyeballs and get more focus, more engagement, we need to have just one tournament,” he added.

Indian legend believes that the final is being played between the two best Test teams in the world and it will lead up to be an incredible match. He said that both the teams are equally matched and whoever can handle the pressure of the occasion will be crowned as the first WTC champions.