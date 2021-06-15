KIA to Launch Another SUV for Same Price as Civic, Elantra and Corolla

Despite the government’s efforts to favor the production, sale, and purchase of smaller vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EVs), the new automakers seem to be fixated on introducing more SUVs to the Pakistani market. If the latest reports are to be believed, Kia may bring a smaller and cheaper SUV to the country this year.

Pakwheels reported that Kia Motors Pakistan might be preparing to launch the Stonic in Pakistan, and shared some photos of the vehicle at a port in Pakistan.

The Stonic is Kia’s subcompact crossover SUV that will, upon arrival, compete against the likes of the MG ZS, the Haval Jolion, the Toyota Corolla Cross, and other SUVs in the same category. It was debuted globally in 2017 and is being sold worldwide in its facelifted version for 2021.

It is being offered in the international market with the following powertrain options:

A 1.0 T-GDi turbocharge inline 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque, and can be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

A 1.2 MPI inline 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 84 hp and 121 Nm of torque, and can be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

A 1.4 MPI inline 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 100 hp and 123 Nm of torque, and can be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

A 1.6 CRDi inline 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 110 hp and 260 Nm of torque, and can be mated to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed Dual Clutch Automatic transmission.

For the year 2021, there are also reports of a hybrid version that will feature Kia’s 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine that will be paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system powered by a small lithium-ion battery and a belt-integrated starter-generator for better fuel economy and emissions rating.

In terms of features, the Stonic is loaded with technology such as an 8-inch infotainment screen as the standard, a 4.2-inch driver’s display in the gauge cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Autoconfiguration, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking, a speed limit warning system, and a driver attention monitor among other features.

Arrival

Although there has been no word from Kia on the launch date and the price of the Stonic, it is being speculated that it will be launched in the final quarter of the 2021 calendar year.

Regarding the price, the Stonic will be introduced in Pakistan to compete with the Toyota Corolla, the Honda Civic, and the Hyundai Elantra, implying that it may be priced in the same bracket. However, there has been no confirmation about its launch and price.