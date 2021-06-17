Pakistan Navy’s Guided Missile Frigate Has Been Successfully Completed in China

Sea trials of Pakistan Navy’s Type 054A/P Jiangkai II-class guided-missile frigate have been launched in China.

It is clear from an image shared by a local ship spotter that the Type 054A/P left Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard (HZS) Shanghai under its own power, meaning that Pakistan Navy is expected to receive the first Type 054A/P in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hosted 5G Trial in a Limited Environment

In June 2017, Pakistan Navy had inked an agreement with shipbuilder China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) for the purchase of two Type 054 II-class frigates.

A year later, the agreement was extended as Pakistan Navy ordered two more Type 054A/P Jiangkai II-class guided-missile frigates.

China has already delivered the two Type 054 II-class frigates to Pakistan Navy. The first frigate was delivered in August last year while the second frigate was launched in January this year. Both frigates were launched at the HZS Shanghai.

About Type 054A/P Frigates

The Type 054A/P frigate is an improved and extended version of the Chinese-made Type 054 multi-role frigate which was commissioned in the Chinese Navy in 2007.

It uses the same stealth features as the Type 054 frigate including sloped hull design and radar-absorbent materials but is equipped with modern sensors and weapons.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s Crypto/Blockchain Tech Startup Raises $400,000 in Seed Funding

The Type 054A/P frigate is a 440 feet long, 52 feet wide naval ship and can accommodate 165 naval personnel. It has a displacement capacity of 3,676,820 kg, a maximum range of 14,862 km, and a top speed of 50 km/h.

The Type 054A is equipped with the following weapon systems:

32 vertical launcher systems with the ability to fire the following: HQ-16 medium-range air defense missiles Anti-submarine missiles

2 x 4 C-803 anti-ship/land-attack cruise missiles

1 x PJ26 76 mm dual-purpose gun

2 x Type 730 seven-barrel 30 mm Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) guns

2 x 3 324mm Yu-7ASW torpedo launchers

2 x 6 Type 97 240mm anti-submarine rocket launchers

2 x Type 726-4 18-tube decoy rocket launchers

It also comes equipped with a hangar and helideck fitted with a helicopter handling system to support missions for mid-sized helicopters such as Harbin Z-9C or Kamov Ka-28 Helix.