Quran Publishers Association Thanks PM Imran for Allowing Duty-Free Paper Imports

Quran Publishers Association (QPA) has lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for removing duties on the imported paper used for the printing of the Holy Quran in the FY 2021-22 budget.

During a recent meeting of the association, President QPA, Malik Qudratullah, said the decision of the incumbent government will enable the people to have premium quality Holy Quran at affordable rates.

He added the Holy Quran is the book of guidance and a formula for success, both worldly and eternal. The Muslim Ummah is facing a lot of challenges today because Muslims have distanced themselves from the Holy Quran.

He recalled that as long as Muslims followed the commandments of the Holy Quran, they were the leading nation on the earth and led a peaceful successful life.

Chairman QPA, Syed Ahsan Mahmood, said that PM’s decision is a major step towards his vision of transforming Pakistan into a Madina-like welfare state.

Patron-in-Chief QPA, Pir Syed Hafeez-ul-Barkat Shah, requested the PM to address the remaining challenges in the printing and distribution of the Holy Quran.