Savyour, Pakistan’s First Cashback App, Partners With Daraz

Savyour, Pakistan’s first and only cashback app, has entered into a strategic partnership with Daraz, the country’s biggest e-commerce platform. Under this agreement, users who shop on Daraz through Savyour, will be entitled to cashback on any transaction they make, regardless of its value.

The cashback is on top of any ongoing sale, deal, and bank discounts offered by Daraz, and applicable to any mode of payment including cash on delivery. Furthermore, there is no limit to the number of orders that a user can place through Savyour to avail cashback, which users can redeem in the form of cash to use at their own discretion.

Launched in 2020, Savyour is currently the only shopping platform in the country that provides its users with cashback that equates to real cash. All savings collected by a user in their Savyour wallet can easily be withdrawn as per their convenience in their assigned bank account.

The only requirement the app sets is that the value of the withdrawal amount should be Rs. 200 or more. Savyour has a presence in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, and offers access to hundreds of brands across multiple categories.

Savyour and Daraz began their working relationship in 2020, by partnering for their flagship 11.11 sale event, which offered Savyour users special bonuses for shopping on Daraz. Post this successful pilot, the partnership has now formalized into a long-term arrangement with Daraz being listed on Savyour’s app and offering a wider range of their categories and products.

This would further enrich the shopper experience with greater flexibility, attractive discounts, and Savyour cashbacks on top. For the upcoming Daraz Mobile Week, users can avail up to 15% cashback along with a special cash reward on their first order, which will be credited to their wallets as soon as Daraz’s return cycle completes.

Umair Gadit, CEO Savyour, said, “At Savyour, our mission is to become the region’s best consumer rewards platform. We are pleased to partner with a brand like Daraz which has established itself as the country’s leading e-commerce platform.”

“With online shopping witnessing a significant rise in Pakistan, through this partnership we will move one step further towards making online shopping ‘rewarding’ for our users and help grow the overall e-commerce market in the country,” he added.

Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz, said, “We are constantly on the lookout for partnering with platforms that share the same goal as us – digitize shopping in Pakistan and help grow the local economy.”

“Savyour shares the same values and goals as us, which is why we have expanded the scope of our partnership. This collaboration will provide users of both platforms with the best value for money, and encourage them to make more of their purchases online,” he added.