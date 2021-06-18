Finance Division Agrees to Grant Disparity Reduction Allowance to 14 Federal Universities 

The Finance division has agreed to grant a 25 percent disparity reduction allowance to the employees of forteen Federal public sector universities.

Documents available with ProPakistani said that the Finance division on Friday communicated to Higher Education Commission with regard to grant of disparity reduction allowance.

Finance division conveys its approval that the Finance division’s office memorandum dated march 3, 2021 is applicable to the civil employees of BS 1 to 19 of the public sector universities chartered by the federal government under the administrative control of HEC with effect from March 1, 2021.

The universities included Allama Iqbal Open University, International Islamic University, National University of Modem Languages, Quaid-e-Azam University, Air University, National Defence University, Pakistan Institute of Development of Economics (PIDE), Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), National University of Medical Sciences, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology Karachi, National Textile University, Faisalabad, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, Lahore, Karakoram International University Gilgit Gilgit-Baltistan and University of FATA.

However, the public universities chartered by the provincial governments may be advised by the HEC to refer their matter for grant of Disparity Reduction Allowance to the Provincial Finance Departments.

It is pertinent to note that the government had assured the employees back in February this year to grant the 25% disparity reduction allowance from grade 1 to 19 employees and it has now extended to grade 20 to 22 offices to reduce the disparity within the federal government.