Kuwait to Allow Entry of Vaccinated Foreigners Soon

Kuwait will allow the entry of foreigners who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus from 1 August.

The spokesman for the Kuwaiti government, Tareq al-Mizrem, announced that foreign travelers need to be fully vaccinated with the vaccines approved by the country (Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson), and should have a negative PCR test report conducted a maximum of 72 hours before their travel to Kuwait.

They will also need to undergo another test for the coronavirus during a seven-day quarantine in the country.

Kuwait had banned the entry of foreigners in February in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus but has started to ease its restrictions in recent weeks.

Additionally, Kuwait will allow the entry of fully inoculated individuals to large shopping malls, gyms, and restaurants from 27 June.

“The government has decided to allow those who have received a (full) COVID-19 vaccine… to enter restaurants and cafes, gyms, salons, shopping malls more than 6,000 square meters,” said al-Mizrem.