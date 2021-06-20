Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 30

Islamabad United finished at the top of the PSL points table after registering 8 wins out of their 10 matches in the group stage. Multan Sultans on the other hand finished second with a better run rate than Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

Zalmi and Kings finished third and fourth in the PSL 6 points table respectively. Islamabad will face Multan in the qualifier, while Zalmi and Kings will go face to face in the first eliminator. Both the matches will be played on 21 June.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: