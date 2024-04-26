Gohar Ejaz Scholarship Fund Increases Grants for Talented Students

The number of merit-based scholarships, financed by ‘Gohar Ejaz Scholarships Funds’ has been increased from 20 to 100 to give world-class education to deserving students. The former caretaker federal minister announced this for Interior and Commerce Gohar Ejaz who Sultan Gohar flanked during the scholarships distribution ceremony.

Addressing this occasion, Ejaz stated that the Fund was started to help students maximize their potential. “There is a lot of potential in Pakistan, and education has the power to change our future. I do not doubt that you and the future generations will work to change the lives of the people in this country. I will always be there for you, and you will always have my support,” he said. He further said that education is for everyone there is no discrimination between rich and poor and it is linked with the future of the country.

The National Outreach Program has proved as a useful facilitator for students to gain merit-based scholarships in the top 2 universities of Pakistan: Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC). Every year, 20 deserving students are allowed to gain a world-class education which is a fully funded program, inclusive of tuition, lodging, and other facilities.

Ejaz participated in an interactive session with students who have benefitted directly from his generosity. The scholarship recipients appreciated his passion for creating opportunities in education and making them attainable for students. Students termed the announcement of the increase in the number of scholarships a testimony of the pro-education policy of Gohar Ejaz.

One student noted, “This scholarship changed my life as it was a 360-degree turn for me. If I look at who I was before coming to LUMS, and I look at who I am now, there is a huge difference. It has changed the way I think, and I want to thank you for that.”