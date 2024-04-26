Lahore High Court Issues Stay Order Against Encroachment Operation in Murree

In response to a petition submitted by the President of the Murree Bar, Jalil Akhtar Abbasi, and Advocate Waseem ud Deen, the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench has directed an immediate halt to the ongoing operation in Murree.

The petition expressed apprehensions regarding the administration’s failure to process official fees for submitted maps, which resulted in an unlawful operation targeting buildings in the area. Justice Rauf Ahmed Khan issued the order to halt operations and requested a swift response.

ALSO READ NADRA Procured Millions of Smart Cards Without Security Clearance

Supervised by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and other officials, the Murree administration initiated operations targeting 176 buildings. Directed by the Punjab Government, the operation led to the demolition of numerous structures, resulting in significant losses for residents.

Overseen by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and other officials, the Murree administration launched an operation against 176 buildings. During the operation, the officials destroyed several structures, which reportedly caused a major loss for the local residents.

Before the operation, Naveed Ahmed Abbasi, President of the TMA Employee Union, and his team voiced concerns, citing allegations of corruption and unauthorized constructions. According to reports, foreign investors have pulled out of Murree as a result of the operation, exacerbating the decline in investment in the area.

Those impacted have turned to legal avenues for redress, as Advocates Jalil Akhtar Abbasi and Waseem ud-Deen Abbasi have filed cases against the operation. They allege significant damage to private properties and assert that the administration has failed to offer relief despite the payment of official fees.

ALSO READ Aamer Jamal Secures Big Deal With English County

In response to the petition, Justice Rauf Ahmed Khan urged for a speedy resolution while issuing the stay order. He also raised questions about justice and relief for those impacted by the operation.