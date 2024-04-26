Rs. 1.43 Million Electricity Bill Shocks Man in Gujrat

A resident of Gujrat district, Faraz, was left reeling after receiving an exorbitant electricity bill amounting to a staggering Rs. 14,35,283 from the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

The astronomical invoice, which arrived at the man’s doorstep, cast a dark shadow over his livelihood as a proprietor of a medical store in the Kunjah area. Faraz is a small business owner striving to make ends meet, however, this inflated bill by WAPDA struck a crippling blow, leaving him grappling with uncertainty and anxiety.

ALSO READ MCB Islamic Bank Records an Impressive PBT of PKR 2.27 Billion for the Q1 2024

This incident comes amidst a backdrop of escalating grievances regarding overbilling within the power distribution sector, prompting Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take decisive action. In response to mounting complaints from consumers, Minister Naqvi initiated a comprehensive investigation to identify and hold accountable the individuals responsible for issuing inflated electricity bills.

Minister Naqvi underscored a zero-tolerance policy towards overbilling, emphasizing the need to safeguard consumers’ rights and interests. He cited past instances of overcharging by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), highlighting egregious discrepancies in billing practices that adversely impacted unsuspecting consumers.

Specialized teams comprising officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Anti-Corruption Wing have been deployed to curb malpractices and uphold the integrity of the power distribution system. Tasked with meticulously scrutinizing billing procedures and thwarting instances of electricity theft, these teams represent a vital safeguard against exploitation and abuse within the energy sector.

As Faraz grapples with the daunting prospect of reconciling his astronomical electricity bill, his plight serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for systemic reform and oversight within the power distribution sector.