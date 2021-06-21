Islamabad United Create History With a Unique PSL Record

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Islamabad United, created history by becoming the first team to win eight matches in the group stages of PSL. Previously, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi held the record for most wins in the group stages. They had registered seven wins in PSL 2018 and PSL 2019 respectively.

Islamabad started their campaign with two consecutive victories, defeating Multan Sultans by three wickets in their first match and then chased down a target of 197 against Karachi Kings in their second match.

United were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi in their third match of the tournament as a clinical performance helped Zalmi bundle the opposition for 118 before chasing down the target with six wickets in hand.

Islamabad’s fourth match was against Quetta Gladiators as they won the match comfortably by 6 wickets. This was their last match before the tournament was postponed and shifted to Abu Dhabi for the second phase.

United’s Abu Dhabi leg began with their second defeat of the tournament as they lost to Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets. Lahore chased down the target of 144 on the last ball of the match.

Islamabad hit peak form after their fifth match of the tournament as they won their next five matches, defeating all the franchises once.

Islamabad’s best performance came against Peshawar Zalmi in their ninth match of the campaign. Having already booked their place in the PSL playoffs, Islamabad made a number of changes, and Australian batsman, Usman Khawaja, was named as the captain of the team for the first time. Islamabad scored 247 runs, the highest score in PSL history, and the highest T20 score by any Pakistani domestic side, with Khawaja scoring a magnificent century.

Islamabad’s next encounter is against Multan Sultans in the Qualifier which is currently underway. They will be hoping to continue their red hot form and book their place in their third final of PSL.