Cabinet Makes Big Decisions in Today’s Meeting

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, informed that the former PIA MD, Aslam R Khan, has replaced Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik as the new chief of the airline.

The federal minister announced this on Tuesday in a media briefing along with other decisions taken in the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan must increase its speed in devising functional electronic voting machines.

“The machines should be used in by-elections this year and the commission should ensure that the upcoming elections are entirely electronic,” he added.

The minister said that these electronic machines will determine the future government of the country.

“Currently, EVMs are the most advanced in 20 countries,” the minister informed.

Besides, the minister said that the cabinet has also approved the import of one million tonnes of wheat.