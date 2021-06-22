COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Shows Promising Results in Clinical Trials

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology have issued the findings of phase-III clinical trials of a monoclonal Coronavirus antibody treatment, sotrovimab, claiming it significantly decreased the hospitalization and mortality rates when administered in the initial stages of COVID-19 infection.

Over the course of the trials in which more than 1000 volunteers participated, sotrovimab reduced the hospitalization and mortality rates by 79% among high-risk COVID-19 patients.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to sotrovimab last month while the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently recommended sotrovimab to treat high-risk and non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infection.

In a statement, GSK said that sotrovimab also “retained activity” against the COVID-19 variants that have concerned the healthcare authorities around the world.

GSK is now testing sotrovimab as an intramuscular injection because it is more convenient to administer in comparison to intravenous drip that was used during the phase-III clinical trials.

About Monoclonal Antibodies

To fight a viral infection, our bodies create proteins known as antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are artificial antibodies that emulate the activity of our immune systems.

Monoclonal drugs are designed to target a virus or its specific part. For instance, sotrovimab has been developed to target the spike protein of SARS-COV-2, the Coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 infection, and disable its activity to infect healthy cells.