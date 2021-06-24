Daraz Parwaan to Revolutionize Under-Resourced Youth of Pakistan

Daraz continues to explore new avenues of contributing significantly to the development of the e-commerce sector in Pakistan. This Mobile Week, Darazhas collaborated with TCF college, QriosityNet & Ufone under the campaign Daraz Parwaan to educate and empower underprivileged youth through the provision of tablets as well as educational workshops on business know-how, financial literacy, entrepreneurial skills, and everything that can make them financially independent as well as self-sufficient.

Daraz will be providing the tablets (with the help of customer donations) and its partners while planning to conduct customized training and workshops for these selected aspiring entrepreneurs. A ceremony with representatives from all partners to hand over devices and launch the initiative will take place between 16th and 23rd June. Trainings and workshops will tentatively take place in the months of July-August (depending on when the students get free from their board exams).

Furthermore, Daraz has also partnered with QriosityNet, a conclusive and professional network for students. Nahyan Farooq, Chief Design Officer at QriosityNet, said, “Our visions to reskill and upskill students with financial and technical literacy, alongside entrepreneurship and resume building tips, align and allow us to lay the groundwork to empower students to be readily employable and/or take up higher education.”

Hammad Khalid, Head of TCF College, stated, “The Daraz Parwaan Project is a step to revolutionize the under-resourced youth of Pakistan by acting as an enabler for resource provision, meeting their training & development needs and ensuring they can cope up with the digitally changing landscape by focusing on skills like resume building & interview tips, financial literacy, tools & tech knowledge, entrepreneurial skills as well as general know-how of the business, digital world & online platforms which will enable them to grow their small businesses.”

Almira Naz Butt, Head of CSR at Daraz, took pride in sharing about Daraz Parwaan and expressed, “We are striving to create opportunities in the e-commerce sector not only by taking everyone on board to set up their business via Daraz but also equipping Pakistani youth with all such resources that can make them self-sufficient and financially independent. We hope that Daraz Parwaan will be in a better position to achieve these aims in collaboration with TCF, QriosityNet & Ufone.”

The young generation of Pakistan has got what it takes to excel as a successful professional. However, they are under-resourced and need to learn certain skills that can lead their life to a bright future.