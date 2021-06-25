KP to Launch More Social Welfare Projects Under Ehsaas Program

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided, in principle, to launch nine new social welfare projects under the Prime Minister’s flagship Ehsaas Program.

As reported, these projects will aid the development of shelter homes, rehabilitation and treatment centers for drug addicts, and academic institutes for impaired/handicapped students.

ALSO READ

FBR Orders Facebook, Google & YouTube to Pay Taxes or Shut Down in Pakistan

Dr. Amjad Khan, who heads the Social Welfare Department’s Drugs Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Peshawar, informed reporters that 12 new detoxification and rehabilitation centers for treating drug addicts will be constructed across numerous districts in the region. In terms of cost and related investment requirements, these centers will be built with an estimated cost of Rs. 450 million.

He also explained that the shelter homes (excluding the existing 11 panahgahs) will be built in each of KP’s divisional headquarters at a cost of Rs. 83 million.

ALSO READ

ITFC Grants Pakistan $4.5 Billion for Import of Oil & LNG

Besides these projects, the provincial government is also working on a strategy to enhance the capacities of the existing Darul Amans in the districts of Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra, with Rs. 200 million allocated for the financial year 2021-22.