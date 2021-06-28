Citizenes of Islamabad Demand Action Against Short Measuring at Petrol Stations

Citizens of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have demanded strict action against the practice of short measuring at fuel stations.

As per recent media reports, people have pointed out that despite recurring operations and measures, the administration of Islamabad has been unsuccessful in ending it while the “cheating fuel pumps” continue to rob millions from the public.

The citizens have claimed that it is a common practice for fuel station attendants to fill tanks with smaller amounts of fuel than what is actually charged.

Speaking to the media, a motorist said, “My car’s fuel tank has a 50-liter capacity according to the automobile’s manual, but I am paying for 60 liters to get it filled”.

Another motorist at a fuel station near Taramri Chowk, Islamabad, claimed that the petrol pumps use several tricks to deceive customers and that the short-stop trick is the most common one.

Another motorist near Tarnol said that fuel stations manipulate the fuel dispensing mechanism by tampering with either the machine or the nozzle. He added that the owners of petrol stations get offended if a customer voices suspicions of foul play.

The media report detailed that the administration claims to have carried out a strict operation against such fuel stations. A spokesman stated that several petrol pumps have been seized by the authorities for tampering with the fuel dispensing machines and nozzles. He said that the operation is underway and that the government is sparing no efforts to eliminate the practice.