NITB Introduces Messaging App for Govt Employees

The federal government is set to launch a unified communication and collaboration tool to ensure better, efficient, and safer official communication.

Named “Beep Pakistan,” the platform has been developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

ALSO READ

Islamabad’s School Students to be Promoted Without Annual Exams

تاریخ میں پہلی بار سرکاری ملازمین کو بہتر،مؤثراور محفوظ ترین مواصلاتی سہولت فراہم کرنے کیلئے "بیپ پاکستان"سرکاری سطح پر متعارف ہوگا. ڈیجیٹل پلیٹفارم این آئی ٹی بی نے وزارتِ انفارمیشن ٹیکنالوجی اینڈ ٹیلیکام کے زیرِ اہتمام تیار کیا ہے جو مواصلات کی دنیا میں اہم سنگِ میل ثابت ہوگا۔ pic.twitter.com/sM7CBCEKcz — National Information Technology Board (@NationalITBoard) June 28, 2021

Speaking ahead of the launch of Beep Pakistan, DG Project Management Office (PMO), Faisal Iqbal Ratyal, said that the application will have a wide range of features including messaging, audio calling, and video conferencing.

Beep Pakistan will be initially launched for 20,000 high-ranking government officials responsible for decision-making. The scope of the application will be extended to the remaining government officers in the next phase.

ALSO READ

Gas Crisis will be Over in Three to Four Days: Tabish Gauhar

When asked about the rationale behind Beep Pakistan, he said that the government decided to develop a dedicated platform for official communication after mobile devices of government officials of a neighboring country were compromised following a cyberattack, resulting in leakage of sensitive official information.

In view of the cyberattack in the neighboring state, the government made a decision to move the official communication to a platform that can be controlled within the country so that any sensitive information can be added or removed in case of cyberattacks.