FBR Achieves Historic Growth in Tax Collection

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the revenue collection target of Rs. 4691 billion for the whole fiscal year of 2020-21 by amassing Rs. 4725 during FY21 (July-June).

Top FBR officials told Propakistani that the FBR has achieved the assigned revenue collection target of Rs 4691 billion for 2020-21. The tax collection has crossed Rs. 4725 billion mark. However, this is only provisional figure and revenue collection would further show significant increase after compilation of figures.

The FBR had issued instructions to all the Field Offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till 12:00 midnight on 30th June, 2021(Wednesday) to facilitate the taxpayers’ in payment of duties and taxes.

FBR has further instructed the Chief Commissioners (IR) and Chief Collector Customs to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on 30th June, 2021 to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date so as to account the same towards collection for the month of June, 2021.