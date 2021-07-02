Govt to Establish Data Center for Cloud-based Services in AJK & GB

The federal government has decided to establish a data center for cloud-based services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

Sources told Propakistani that the government allocated Rs. 100 million additional funds for the establishment of a data center for cloud-based services in AJK and GB.

ALSO READ

FBR Enables Telcos to Adjust Withholding Tax Deductions on Import of Equipment

Similarly, the government has also approved Rs. 415 million funds for the expansion of services in AJK and GB under the phase two program.

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs. 83.906 million has also been approved for the expansion of broadband services through MSAN technology and up-gradation of IP core and access network in AJK and GB.

In addition, the government has also approved Rs. 100 million amount for the expansion of broadband services in cities/towns of AJK and GB and Rs. 120 million for up-gradation of the Transmission network and the replacement of optical fiber cable in AJK and GB.

Sources said that the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, on the request of the Special Communications Organization (SCO), approved the additional funds amounting to Rs. 819.406 million.

ALSO READ

Cellphone Users Declined in May 2021: PTA

It is pertinent to mention here that SCO was established in July 1976 and placed subsequently under the administrative control of the Ministry of IT. SCO is responsible for the provision of the Telecommunication facilities in AJK & GB.

Presently, several projects are underway to extend the Telecommunication facilities in the remote areas of AJK and GB.