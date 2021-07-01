Cellphone Users Declined in May 2021: PTA

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan declined by 0.46 million to 183.48 million by the end of May 2021 as compared to 183.94 million by the end of April 2021, as revealed by the data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Teledensity for cellular mobiles had also decreased from 84.11 percent by the end of April 2021 to 83.85 percent by the end of May 2021. The total teledensity had dropped from 85.25 percent by the end of April 2021 to 84.99 percent by the end of May 2021.

However, the number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan had reached 98.66 million by the end of May as compared to 96.52 million by the end of April, registering an increase of 0.14 million.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration had stood at 45.09 percent in May as compared to 45.05 percent in April.

Jazz’s total count for its 3G users had been 8.001 million by the end of May as compared to 8.337 million by the end of April, registering a decrease of 0.336 million.

The number of Jazz 4G users had jumped from 29.317 million by the end of April to 29.902 million by the end of May 2021.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 4.808 million by the end of April to 4.600 million by the end of May, while the number of its 4G users increased from 22.630 million by the end of April to 22.676 million by the end of April.

The number of Telenor 3G users dipped from 5.524 million by the end of April to 5.311 million by the end of May. The number of its 4G users rose from 16.437 million by the end of April to 16.679 million by the end of May.

The number of Ufone 3G users dropped from 4.438 million by the end of April to 4.385 million by the end of May. The number of its 4G users grew from 6.031 million by the end of April to 6.088 million by the end of May.

The PTA received 15533 complaints from Telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including the cellular operators PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs, in May. It said that it had been able to get 15407 (99 percent) complaints resolved.

According to the PTA data, Jazz leads the chart with 6335 complaints, and Zong holds the second position as the most complained-about telecom operator with 3198 complaints. Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base, which is why the maximum number of complaints are from this segment.

The total number of complaints against the CMOs in May was 15039. In terms of the segregation of complaints on an operator basis, Jazz stood first with 6335 (42.96 percent) complaints. A total of 3198 complaints about Zong were received, which is 21.2 percent of the total CMO-related complaints. Telenor was third with 3067 (20.3 percent complaints) against it. Ufone had 2416 complaints against its various services, which constitutes 16.06 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

The PTA also received 169 complaints against basic telephony, of which 161 were addressed in May. Furthermore, 315 complaints were received against the ISPs, of which 305 were addressed.