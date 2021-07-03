Here’s Your First Look at Samsung Galaxy S21 FE [Leak]

We have already seen Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in non-official images created by tipsters. These images showed us an accurate view of the device, but we now have some official renders that more or less confirm the handset’s design.

These promotional images also show us the multiple color options for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has previously been spotted on Geekbench. The benchmark listing showed that it will feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 6GB/8GB of RAM, but some markets will get the Exynos chip instead. Storage options will be 128GB and 256GB.

It will boot Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1.

The screen will be a 6.41″ AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a centered punch-hole selfie camera which will be a 32MP lens. The phone will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, but it is unclear if the retail box will pack the supporting charger.

There is still no official word from Samsung about a launch date, but a previous report from South Korean media pointed towards an October launch.