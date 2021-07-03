OnePlus 9T to Launch in Q3 with 108MP Hasselblad Camera and Color OS 11

Now that it has been a few months since the launch of the OnePlus 9 it is time to make way for the T models. The OnePlus 9T is rumored to arrive soon and a new leak suggests that it may ship with Oppo’s Color OS 11.

The leak suggests that the OnePlus 9T will arrive in Q3 this year featuring a Hasselblad 108MP quad camera setup. There will reportedly be no Pro model this year, but we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.

A different leak from this week suggested that the OnePlus 9T will have an LTPO AMOLED panel from Samsung with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to stick with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, despite the Snapdragon 888+ recently becoming official. This is because the SD888+ is expected to feature on gaming phones first.

OnePlus 8T launched in October last year, but since the 9T is expected in Q3, we may see a September launch instead. OnePlus Nord 2 is rumored to arrive around the same time as well.

OnePlus Nord 2 recently got its entire spec sheet leaked. You can check out a detailed report down below.

