4K OnePlus TV U1S and OnePlus TV Camera Launched

Yesterday, OnePlus held a launch event in India where it unveiled its affordable OnePlus Nord CE 5G handset. Along with its latest mid-range offering, the company also launched a smart TV that packs a top-notch 4K cinematic display blended with immersive audio as well and an array of curated content. The company also unveiled a new plug-in camera for the smart TV dubbed OnePlus TV Camera.

OnePlus TV U1S

The OnePlus smart TV is available in three screen sizes- 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All the variants utilize cinematic display panels with slim bezels. They feature a 95% screen-to-body ratio, support for 60Hz refresh rate, and 300 nit brightness.

In addition to this, the TV displays provide Ultra-HD (4K) resolution as well as support for HDR10+ content. The 50-inch and 55-inch versions come with dual speakers of 30W output, the topmost 65-inch version features a quad-audio speaker setup consisting of two tweeters and two 30W speakers co-tuned by Dynaudio.

As far as the software is concerned, the TVs run Android TV 10-based Oxygen Play 2.0 which comes with several improvements as compared to last year’s Oxygen Play 1.0. The new OS brings support for Google Assistant, Kids Mode, Chromecast, and live channel.

The TVs remote looks a lot like that of the Amazon Fire TV. The remote has shortcut keys for Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. You can also control the TV with the OnePlus Watch and via voice prompt with Google Voice Assistant. You also get Bluetooth connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports onboard the TV.

It is currently available for sale at the following price tags:

50-inch model – $547

55-inch model – $567

65-inch model – $862

OnePlus TV Camera

In addition to the TV, the company also launched the plug-in camera for the smart TV. It is a detachable device that can be attached to the top of the TV using a magnetic holder. The camera is connected to the TV via a USB cable and can be used for video calling.

The camera is not limited to OnePlus smart TVs. Rather, it can be used as a webcam for other smart TVs and electronic displays as well. It comes with a 1080P camera and can easily connect to Google Duo. The device is also equipped with dual microphones and noise cancellation algorithms, which ensure audio clarity and reduced background noise.

The OnePlus TV Camera does not come bundled with the TV. However, it can be purchased separately for $35.