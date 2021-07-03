TCL C825 Mini-LED Smart TV Now Available in Pakistan With 4K Resolution, Gestures, and More

TCL C825 is Pakistan’s first Mini LED TV that comes in 55” and 65” sizes. It is a flagship smart TV that brings top-of-the-line TV specifications and of course, an eye-watering price tag.

For the unaware, Mini LED is a new display technology that brings better contrast, brightness, and deeper blacks than before. It consists of thousands of micro LEDs in the backlighting module that can light up individually to provide better image output and local dimming zones.

Upfront, the display is a 55-inch mini LED panel with 4K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a very low input delay, making it ideal for gamers, especially with newer consoles that support 120 FPS gaming.

The maximum brightness is 500 nits and the contrast ratio is 5000:1.

The C825 is IMAX certified, which means that it can bring a real IMAX cinema-like experience at home. It also has support for high-quality HDR formats such as Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+.

As for audio, you get two 15W speakers at the bottom and the back plus an additional 20W speaker on the side. These speakers are designed by ONKYO and have support for Dolby Atmos and DTS which creates a professional theatre-level immersive sound experience.

Furthermore, you can control this TV with gestures thanks to the Magic Camera that can easily be mounted on and off at the top. You can also use this camera for video calls through Google Duo or snap selfies.

As for the smart TV hardware, it comes with a 64-bit octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and up to 32 GB built-in storage. There is a single ethernet port, 4 HDMI ports, a single cable port, 2 USB ports, A/V input, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

TCL C825 will be available on TCL’s website as well as their flagship stores across Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. Following July 10, the 55” and 65” sizes will be available for Rs 259,900 and Rs 349,900 respectively. You will also get a 3-year warranty upon purchase.