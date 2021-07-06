Pak VS Eng: Entire England Squad Quarantined Due to COVID-19 Ahead of 1st ODI

England’s squad for the limited-overs series against Pakistan has been forced to self-isolate just two days before the start of the ODI series after 7 members of the squad tested positive for COVID-19. The seven individuals include three players and four members of team management.

ALSO READ

Waqar Younis Explains Why Mohammad Amir Isn’t Coming Back to National Team

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the news and released a statement, which read, “In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK Government’s protocol on quarantine. The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate.”

ECB stated that a new squad will be announced within the next few hours and the series will go ahead according to schedule. Star all-rounder, Ben Stokes, has been called up to the squad ahead of schedule and will be tasked with leading the new ODI squad.

ALSO READ

Haris Rauf Confident of Troubling English Batsmen on Their Home Grounds

A lot of players taking part in the ongoing County Championship have already been informed to report for national duty. They will be allowed to join the squad and the bio-secure bubble after returning negative COVID-19 Tests.

The official announcement of the new squad is expected to be made at 3pm Pakistan Standard Time.