Haris Rauf Confident of Troubling English Batsmen on Their Home Grounds

Pakistan’s right-arm fast bowler, Haris Rauf, is confident that Pakistan will put up a good showing against the current ODI World champions, England. Rauf believes that Pakistan has a very strong bowling unit that will trouble the English batsmen on their home soil.

Rauf said that Pakistan’s pace bowling attack, consisting of Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, and Rauf himself, is one of the most potent bowling attacks in the world, and England will find it hard to deal with their pace.

“England has always remained a challenging tour, but our bowling department is good, and we will create trouble for the hosts through our bowling partnerships,” Rauf said in a conversation with his fellow fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi.

Rauf also expressed his delight at fans being allowed back to the stadiums in the United Kingdom. He said that performing in front of a crowd is special, and the cheering Pakistani fans make him extra motivated to perform.

The 27-year old was recently promoted from the emerging category to category C in this year’s central contracts. Shaheen congratulated him on the achievement and wished him the best of luck for the upcoming tour.

Rauf and Shaheen will be seen in action as Pakistan take on England in the first ODI on 8 July at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales.