Punjab Govt to Recruit Over 13,500 Teachers on Daily Wages

The Government of Punjab has decided to recruit over 13,500 teachers for schools across the province for nine months.

As per media reports, instead of making long-term recruitments, the government has decided to employ teachers on daily wages for the current academic year.

These teachers will be recruited under the Schools Teachers Internship Program in six phases. Six districts will be chosen for the hiring process in each phase. In the first phase, 13,736 teachers will be appointed on daily wages via online applications. The provincial government has earmarked a budget of Rs. 130.4 million for this project.

The hiring will be done on the union council (UC) level, and only the unemployed candidates of the UCs and the Panchayat council will be eligible to apply. Additionally, there will be no transfer facility for the hired educators.

The government is currently accepting applications for the posts and the last date for the submission of applications is 15 July. After that, the interviews of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on 20 July, and the School Council will issues letters to the selected candidates on 5 August.

The elementary school teachers will reportedly receive Rs. 800 per day, Secondary School teachers will get Rs. 1000 per day, and Higher Secondary School teachers will get Rs. 1200 per day.

Interested individuals with a minimum qualification of BA or BSc are eligible to apply. The upper age limit for male candidates is 50 years, 55 years for women.