Shahid Afridi Blown Away by Fast Bowling Talent in the Dahani Family [Video]

Pakistan’s young fast bowler, Shahnawaz Dahani, has been one of the most exciting youngsters to emerge from this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6. He witnessed a meteoric rise as he finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker.

ALSO READ

Did Pakistan Consider Calling Off the England Tour After COVID-19 Fiasco?

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, believes that he has unearthed yet another fast bowling gem. Afridi took to Twitter to reveal that Dahani’s young brother is just as talented as him, if not better. Afridi said that he was really impressed with the young pacer and there is some serious fast bowling talent in the Dahani family.

Really impressed by this young fast bowler who is brother of Shahnawaz Dahani, serious bowling talent in the family! There is real cricket talent in interior Sindh, ideally players shouldn't need to travel to Karachi, we need to produce quality facilities across interior Sindh. pic.twitter.com/E8y8okY4Bx — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 8, 2021

Afridi added that Pakistan needs to invest in areas like interior Sindh as the area has a lot of talented cricketers. He said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needs to provide top-level facilities in interior Sindh as such players have to travel to Karachi to train in such facilities.

ALSO READ

Babar Azam Responds to Stuart Broad’s Tweet on Pakistan’s Preparations

Dahani, who himself hails from a small village near Larkana in interior Sindh, has also talked about the lack of facilities in the area numerous times. He revealed during an interview that he used to work as a farmer and cultivated wheat and rice in his village prior to beginning his cricketing journey.

The young fast bowler shared the dressing room with Shahid Afridi for Multan Sultans in the first phase of this year’s PSL. Unfortunately, Afridi was not available for the Abu Dhabi leg due to an injury. Dahani, on the other hand, was influential for Multan Sultans as they lifted their first-ever PSL title.