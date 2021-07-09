Former England Captain Labels Pakistan’s Performance as Pathetic

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan, called Pakistan’s performance as pathetic as the Men in Green suffered a humiliating loss in the first ODI against a makeshift England side.

The new-look England team led by the star all-rounder, Ben Stokes, including five debutants, steamrolled past Pakistan and gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

“For England, to rock up only yesterday as a team and perform as they did tells us so much about the culture of the white ball team, very, very impressive. For Pakistan, they were PATHETIC. It’s the only way to describe a performance like that,” Vaughan tweeted.

Pakistan’s fragile batting unit was completely exposed as they were bowled out for 141 in the first innings. Pakistan got off to a torrid start, losing two wickets without a run in the first three balls of the match, and from then on, they never really recovered.

England’s new pace bowling unit of Saqib Mahmood and Lewis Gregory dismantled Pakistan’s top order, and despite somewhat of a fightback by Fakhar Zaman and Sohaib Maqsood, Pakistan could not get back in the game.

England chased down the target with utmost ease, with nine wickets in hand and 28 overs to spare. Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley scored exquisite half-centuries in the process.

The second ODI between the two nations is going to be held on Saturday, 10 July at Lord’s Cricket Stadium. Pakistan will be eager to put in better performance and get back into the series.