Here’s Pakistan’s Greatest ODI XI Based on ICC Rankings

Wisden has announced the all-time Pakistan ODI XI according to the all-time International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings. The list includes five batsmen, one wicketkeeper, one all-rounder, and four bowlers, including three pacers and two spinners.
The ICC all-time rankings are based on the career-best points rating for a particular player. The points system is based on the statistics and the performance against top-quality opponents.
Let’s have a look at the selections:
Batsmen
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|Highest Rating Points
|Saeed Anwar
|247
|8,824
|39.21
|20
|808
|Zaheer Abbas
|62
|2,572
|47.62
|7
|931
|Babar Azam
|81
|3,808
|56.00
|13
|865
|Javed Miandad
|233
|7,381
|41.70
|8
|910
|Saleem Malik
|283
|7,170
|32.88
|5
|822
Wicket-Keeper
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Dismissals
|Highest Rating Points
|Umar Akmal
|121
|3,194
|34.34
|58
|702
All-Rounder
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Wickets
|Highest Rating Points (Bowler)
|Highest Rating Points (All-rounder)
|Imran Khan
|175
|3,709
|182
|780
|480
Bowlers
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Highest Rating Points
|Wasim Akram
|356
|502
|23.52
|851
|Waqar Younis
|262
|416
|23.84
|778
|Saqlain Mushtaq
|169
|288
|21.78
|805
|Saeed Ajmal
|133
|184
|22.72
|810
Pakistan’s current Prime Minister and world cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, has been named as the captain of Pakistan’s all-time ODI XI. The flamboyant all-rounder was arguably one of the finest all-rounders in cricketing history and has also been regarded as one of the best captains to ever grace the game.
Here’s the line-up:
- Saeed Anwar
- Zaheer Abbas
- Babar Azam
- Javed Miandad
- Saleem Malik
- Umar Akmal (wk)
- Imran Khan (c)
- Wasim Akram
- Waqar Younis
- Saqlain Mushtaq
- Saeed Ajmal
What are your thoughts on this line-up? Let us know in the comments below!