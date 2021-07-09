Here’s Pakistan’s Greatest ODI XI Based on ICC Rankings

Wisden has announced the all-time Pakistan ODI XI according to the all-time International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings. The list includes five batsmen, one wicketkeeper, one all-rounder, and four bowlers, including three pacers and two spinners.

The ICC all-time rankings are based on the career-best points rating for a particular player. The points system is based on the statistics and the performance against top-quality opponents.

ALSO READ

Babar Azam Responds to Stuart Broad’s Tweet on Pakistan’s Preparations

Let’s have a look at the selections:

Batsmen

Player Matches Runs Average 100s Highest Rating Points Saeed Anwar 247 8,824 39.21 20 808 Zaheer Abbas 62 2,572 47.62 7 931 Babar Azam 81 3,808 56.00 13 865 Javed Miandad 233 7,381 41.70 8 910 Saleem Malik 283 7,170 32.88 5 822

Wicket-Keeper

Player Matches Runs Average Dismissals Highest Rating Points Umar Akmal 121 3,194 34.34 58 702

All-Rounder

Player Matches Runs Wickets Highest Rating Points (Bowler) Highest Rating Points (All-rounder) Imran Khan 175 3,709 182 780 480

Bowlers

Player Matches Wickets Average Highest Rating Points Wasim Akram 356 502 23.52 851 Waqar Younis 262 416 23.84 778 Saqlain Mushtaq 169 288 21.78 805 Saeed Ajmal 133 184 22.72 810

ALSO READ

Former England Captain Labels Pakistan’s Performance as Pathetic

Pakistan’s current Prime Minister and world cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, has been named as the captain of Pakistan’s all-time ODI XI. The flamboyant all-rounder was arguably one of the finest all-rounders in cricketing history and has also been regarded as one of the best captains to ever grace the game.

Here’s the line-up:

Saeed Anwar Zaheer Abbas Babar Azam Javed Miandad Saleem Malik Umar Akmal (wk) Imran Khan (c) Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Saqlain Mushtaq Saeed Ajmal

What are your thoughts on this line-up? Let us know in the comments below!