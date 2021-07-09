FIA Arrests NADRA Officials for Issuing CNICs to Militants

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two Assistant Directors (ADs) of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Sindh and an agent on the charges of making CNICs for militants and other criminal elements.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Director FIA Sindh, Amir Farooqi, revealed that the arrested ADs have identified a number of senior officials of NADRA Sindh that are a part of this racket, adding that FIA Sindh will soon bust the entire network.

Director FIA Sindh said that militants of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), and several outfits of Baloch sub-nationalist groups were issued CNICs from NADRA Sindh.

An Indian citizen, Imran Ali, who was involved in the 2015 Safoora Goth bus shooting, was also issued CNIC from NADRA Sindh. Imran Ali along with 8 militants attacked a bus in the Safoora Goth area of Karachi and killed 46 people.

Three terrorists involved in the 2018 attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi were also issued CNICs from NADRA Sindh. Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility for the attack in which its three members were killed.

Leader of the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), Allah Nazar Baloch, and other wanted militants of proscribed outfits of Baloch sub-nationalist groups have been issued CNICs from NADRA Sindh.

Director FIA Sindh said that NADRA officials also made around 4 million fake CNICs during the 2018 General Elections, adding that FIA is tracing the fake CNICs.

Besides, FIA Sindh has also identified a cryptocurrency network involved in providing financial support to terrorists. An FIR has been registered against one suspect, who is a member of MQM-London, involved in Bitcoin dealings from England and the EU.