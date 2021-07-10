Shell and K-Electric Inaugurate Their First ‘Rapid Charger’ Station

Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) and K-Electric (KE) inaugurated the first ‘Rapid Charger’ station for Electric Vehicles (EV) at the Shell Askari-4 forecourt on Rashid Minhas Road, Karachi today.

The station has a capacity of 50 kWh, and this initiative follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the companies earlier this year, pursuant to which Shell will establish EV Charging Stations at strategic locations in Karachi.

Additionally, as Karachi’s sole power supplier, KE will ensure an enhanced supply of power to these locations.

The innovative facility has been branded ‘Shell Recharge’ and is the first among others planned for the near future to contribute to the federal government’s commitment to a future with more sustainable energy. The sites will also offer a suite of value-added services aimed at enhancing the Shell customer experience.

A special demonstration of the rapid charging process was given to the stakeholders who attended the inauguration ceremony in order to provide product knowledge, training, and test drives.

Speaking at the inauguration, the General Manager Retail of Shell Pakistan Limited, Taha Magrabi, stated that

Shell Recharge in Pakistan is a step towards cleaner energy solutions and is in line with the government’s strategy to promote electric vehicles in Pakistan. We are most pleased to collaborate with K-Electric, who share our passion for innovation. It is fundamental for industry players to come together to pave way for cleaner mobility solutions for customers.

KE’s Chief Strategy Officer, Naz Khan, also expressed her pleasure at the operational launch of this visionary initiative and said:

Currently, 46% of Pakistan’s energy emissions come from burning fossil fuels. Of that, half is contributed by the transport sector. Thus, initiatives like this are vital to our nation’s long-term energy and environmental sustainability. KE is proud to be part of this project alongside Shell Pakistan. To play our own role in reducing carbon footprint, KE is currently generating 250 MW of Karachi’s energy from renewable sources, with plans to add 350 MW more sources of renewable energy in the near future.

Under its proposed Automobile Policy 2021-2026, the federal government is envisioning the removal of duties on imported EVs, a tax of one percent on EV parts for local manufacturing, sales tax of one percent on locally assembled EVs of up to 50 kWh (sedans) and light commercial vehicles. It has also proposed for no Federal Excise Duty on EVs and for one percent duty on imported EV charging equipment and aims to allow the duty-free importing of machinery for the local manufacturing of EVs.