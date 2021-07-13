Balochistan Govt Identifies 7 Sites for Tourist Resorts in Gwadar

The government of Balochistan has identified seven new sites in Gwadar for the establishment of tourist resorts.

Official sources told Propakistani that Balochistan authorities briefed the committee on the development of Gwadar held at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

ALSO READ

UAE-Pakistan Airfares Skyrocket as Expats Rush Home for Eid ul Adha

The government of Balochistan further informed that planning is underway to built new petrol pumps on the coastal highway in Gwadar. The authorities briefed that seven sites have been identified for tourist resorts. Tenders have been awarded for two sites, while the rest of the contracts would be awarded in the next few months.

Sources said that the Chinese government will also be requested to encourage investors to relocate industry to Gwadar. In this regard, the Gwadar Port Master Plan would be restored and acquisition of land be carried out on a priority basis.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of policies and procedures which will lead to more efficient transshipment and transit. Transshipment and Transit Trade Rules would be notified including China and CARs.

ALSO READ

Samsung to Start Local Manufacturing of Its Phone in Pakistan Soon

Pakistan will ascertain the route from China to Uzbekistan as well as from Afghanistan to Uzbekistan to open trade with CARs as Uzbekistan shares a border with all other CAR’s countries.

It has been agreed that the One Window Act has been passed and now all customs and related clearing and processing would be integrated through one window system to speed up the movement of cargo from port premises.