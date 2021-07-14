Babar and Rizwan Break Yet Another Batting Record

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, put up a magnificent partnership in the third ODI against England. The duo put up a magnificent partnership of 179 for the third-wicket, registering the highest partnership for any wicket in ODIs for Pakistan against England.

Previously, the record for the highest partnership was held by the former opener, Ramiz Raja, and former middle-order batsman, Saleem Malik. They scored 167 runs for the second wicket in 1987. Legendary batsmen, Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan also scored a partnership of 167 for the third-wicket in 2006.

Overall, this was the 23rd highest partnership for any wicket and the seventh-highest partnership for the third-wicket for Pakistan. The record for the highest partnership in ODI cricket by Pakistani batsmen is held by Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman as they scored 304 runs for the first wicket in 2018 against Zimbabwe.

The 179 run stand between Babar and Rizwan came off 120 balls, with Babar contributing 99 runs off 62 balls and Rizwan scored 74 off 58 balls. The exceptional partnership helped Pakistan put 331 runs on the board in the final ODI against England.

Unfortunately, their efforts went in vain as Pakistan were unable to defend the total. English batsman, James Vince, and all-rounder, Lewis Gregory put up a 129 run partnership for the sixth wicket as England chased down the target with 3 wickets in hand.

Pakistan suffered another humiliating defeat and were whitewashed in the three-match series.