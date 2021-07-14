Babar Breaks Multiple Records in 3rd ODI Against England

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, broke multiple records as he scored a scintillating century in the third ODI against England. Babar’s magnificent innings of 158 from 139 balls included 14 boundaries and 4 huge sixes.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Yousuf Praises Saud Shakeel’s Cover Drive

Despite Babar’s heroics, Pakistan were unable to defeat a makeshift England side and lost the match by 3 wickets. Pakistan suffered a humiliating series defeat as they were whitewashed in the three-match series.

The 26-year old scored his career-best in the match and surpassed 150 runs for the first time in his ODI career. His previous best was 125 against Zimbabwe in 2020.

Babar’s 158 is the highest score by a Pakistani captain in ODIs. Previously, the record was held by veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, who scored an unbeaten 125 against India in 2008. This was Babar’s third ODI century as captain of the side, joining former captain, Azhar Ali on the list of most centuries by a Pakistani skipper.

ALSO READ

Chris Gayle Achieves a Monumental Record in T20 Cricket

Babar’s exceptional knock is the highest individual score by a Pakistani batsman against England. He surpassed fellow teammate, Imam-ul-Haq, who scored 151 against England in 2019. This was also the fourth-highest score by any player against England on English soil.

The number one ODI batsman in the world also recorded the highest score by a captain against England and is the only captain to score 150 against the opponents. Former South African captain, Graeme Smith held the record previously when he scored 141 against England in 2009.