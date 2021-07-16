House Owner in Islamabad Discovers Oil While Drilling A Water Bore

Posted 2 seconds ago by Ahsan Gardezi

In a shocking development, locals in Islamabad’s Sector H-13 reportedly discovered oil beneath their houses while a water bore was being drilled in a house.

When word got out in a flurry of text messages and phone calls, dozens of locals rushed to the scene and started drilling holes for the ‘oil’. Some went a little overboard with their extraction projects and installed suction pumps ‘to pump out the oil’, according to a report.

The area has currently been sealed off by the local administration, pending an inquiry subject to the Commissioner’s office.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat, took notice of the situation and tweeted, “At the moment we have sealed over a dozen such pumps. Locals were selling the oil to brick kilns”.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has also been notified of the development, and it is currently investigating the issue with the concerned authorities, he added.

