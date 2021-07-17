Govt Increases Prices of Essential Commodities

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has decided to increase the prices of certain commodities that are sold at utility stores in Pakistan.

The decision was taken in an ECC meeting of the federal Cabinet that was presided over by the Minister of Finance, Shaukat Tarin, on Friday. Accordingly, the ECC has approved a significant increase in the prices of sugar, flour, and ghee.

The price of a kilogram of sugar has been increased by Rs. 17 to Rs. 85, and the price of a 20 kg bag of flour has been upped by Rs. 150.

Similarly, the price of a liter of ghee has been hiked by Rs. 90 and will now cost Rs. 260 per liter instead of Rs. 170 per liter.

The ECC has also approved waiving the document attestation fee for imports from Kenya and has greenlit the auction of next-generation mobile services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, it has given the go-ahead for the launch of the Kamyab Pakistan program to provide four million families with basic facilities to pull them out of poverty.