Now Enjoy Free Snapchat with Telenor

In line with its ambition of enabling and empowering Pakistanis through innovative products and services, Telenor Pakistan brings free Snapchat for its users.

In an industry first, Telenor has formed a strategic partnership with the globally popular social media platform, Snapchat. The development makes Telenor Pakistan the first telco to venture into augmented reality and build interactive Snapchat lenses for Pakistani consumers.

Telenor users can now enjoy Snapchat for free by dialing *915#. The move will not only help new users experience the fun and dynamic platform, but also enable existing users to engage with personalized lenses developed by Telenor and Snapchat.

This partnership will enable Snapchat to reach an additional customer base, besides empowering Telenor users to enjoy the popular social media app for free.

Telenor Pakistan has continuously been working to provide its users with a larger portfolio of lifestyle apps and services with great value. The company also introduced offers like Free WhatsApp and Free First Call in the past, with the Snapchat partnership being the latest step in that direction.