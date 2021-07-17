Pakistan Receives Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

Pakistan today received 1,236,000 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca through COVAX.

COVAX, co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi (the Vaccines Alliance), and the World Health Organization, is a global initiative that works with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both higher-income and lower-income countries.

Sameh Elfangary, Country President for GCC and Pakistan, AstraZeneca, said:

I was delighted to see the arrival of further doses ofCOVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca to Pakistan. This is wonderful news for the people of Pakistan. On behalf of AstraZeneca, I would like to thank our partners at COVAX for making this possible. All partners are working round the clock to ensure that as many COVID-19 vaccines can get to as many people as soon as possible. This milestone further demonstrates the value of governments, industry, and others working together to fight against the pandemic.

AstraZeneca is committed to providing the vaccine broadly and equitably across the globe, at no profit during the pandemic. COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has helped to save tens of thousands of lives and prevent thousands of hospitalizations since the start of this year.

To date, nearly 700 million doses have been released for supply to 170 countries worldwide, and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine accounts for approximately 90% of COVAX supply to date, with more than 80 million doses released for supply to 127 countries.