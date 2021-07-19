Daraz Bags 4 Awards Including Best E-Commerce App at Pakistan Digital Awards 2021

Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform, Daraz, has won four awards at Pakistan Digital Awards 2021. The brand won: Best CSR Campaign, Best Digital Media Team, Best Discount & Deals App, and Best e-commerce App of Pakistan.

“We’re glad to receive the accolades at PDA. It’s good to have a platform and relevant Jury which understands how technology brands work. This is a testament to the great work Daraz has been doing since last year and we have further strong plans to develop the e-commerce landscape of Pakistan,” said Said Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz.

Along with that, Daraz Humqadam Program won the Best CSR Campaign. The campaign was launched in May 2020 during the pandemic where Daraz offered zero percent commission to all their sellers along with free packaging and access to Daraz University. During this campaign, the e-commerce platform provided a subsidy of PKR 8 Crore.

Additionally, the e-commerce giant also won the award for the Best Digital Media Team. Being the most sophisticated in performance marketing, Daraz has a team of talented digital marketers working closely with Google, Facebook, and other networks to optimize CIR, CAC, LTV, Retention, and other efficiency metrics.

According to Daraz, it has been an exporter in this talent trait where a majority of Daraz performance marketing alumni are working around the globe in top-tier companies and agencies.

Lastly, the Best Discounts & Deals App was also awarded to Daraz for offering good value for money to their customers throughout the year. The platform is popular for offering discounts on brands, marketplace sellers, payment partners, affiliate partners, and the owned platform.

Daraz says that together with its partners, it has distributed a discount worth Rs 2.5 Billion last year, contributing to creating value for online shoppers.

Pakistan Digital Awards received more than 175 Nominations from 65 brands from all over Pakistan. Ashifa Paracha, Founder of Pakistan Digital Awards said, “We had selected industry leaders from different walks of life to be a part of this jury.”

“The time and dedication by them have helped us achieve the overall success of this year’s award show. We are delighted to see how brands have continually heightened the appeal and desirability of digitalization in the county,” she added.