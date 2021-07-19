PEA Demands Govt To End Conspiracy Against the Education System

The Punjab Educators Association (PEA) has reportedly asked the government to recruit teachers on a permanent basis, and to cancel its decision pertaining to the hiring of primary teachers on daily wages.

While terming the process a conspiracy against education, the PEA has also demanded the government to abolish the practice of contractual appointments of teachers at state-run institutes.

ALSO READ

Faisalabad International Airport Gets A New Air Traffic Control Complex

The PEA made the underlined remarks while discussing the education sector of Pakistan with reporters. Highlighting the plight of budding individuals who aspire to teach thousands of students on a daily basis, the PEA leaders criticised the government’s recruitment of such individuals as interns for Rs. 750 per day, while a layman labourer earns Rs. 1,000 per day on average.

They further explained that instructors and teachers can teach better only when they’re financially stable and don’t have to worry about how much they’re making on a daily basis.

ALSO READ

Ministry of Information Launches Pakistan’s Biggest Esports Initiative

Do you think the daily wage system should be abolished? Hit the comment section to let us know.