Poco X3 GT is Launching on July 28

The Chinese Redmi Note 10 Pro is about to go global as the Poco X3 GT. The handset will see an official launch on July 23 in Malaysia through a live stream.

ALSO READ

Redmi 10 to Feature 50MP Triple Cameras: Leak

The Chinese Redmi Note 10 Pro is not to be confused with the Indian Redmi Note 10 Pro, or the global one, since all of them have slightly different specifications and designs. While the series is already very confusing, keep in mind that the Poco X3 GT is only going to be the global sibling of the Chinese Redmi Note 10 Pro.

This means that we are going to see a 6.6” 120Hz LCD screen with 1080p resolution, the high-end Dimensity 1100 SoC, the speedy UFS 3.1 storage, but no microSD card slot for storage expansion. This means that the Poco X3 GT will be sacrificing the AMOLED panel from the Indian Note 10 Pro for a higher-end chipset, the Dimensity 1100 SoC.

The main camera setup will be a 64+8+2 MP configuration and the selfie shooter will be a 16MP lens, which is the same for all Redmi Note 10 Pro models.

It will also have stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and more. The battery capacity will be 5,000 mAh with support for 67W fast charging. This is much higher than the Indian version of this device.